Loyola Chicago faces Central Michigan, seeks 6th straight home win

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -15; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Central Michigan looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers have gone 6-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Chippewas are 1-4 on the road. Central Michigan is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 68.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 69.3 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

