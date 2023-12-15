Lowder has 26 as Cleveland State beats Bradley 76-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 26 points as Cleveland State beat Bradley 76-69 on Friday night. Lowder also…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 26 points as Cleveland State beat Bradley 76-69 on Friday night.

Lowder also contributed four steals for the Vikings (7-5). Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points and added seven rebounds. Tevin Smith had nine points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (6-4) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bradley also got 16 points and two steals from Christian Davis. Emarion Ellis also had 11 points and two steals.

