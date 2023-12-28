NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Lowder has 15 as Cleveland State beats Oakland 75-67

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 10:22 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 15 points as Cleveland State beat Oakland 75-67 on Thursday night.

Lowder also had five steals for the Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich added 14 points while finishing 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and he also had six rebounds. Tujautae Williams had 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

Chris Conway led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2) with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Trey Townsend added 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Oakland. Blake Lampman also had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

