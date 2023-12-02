Lovelace and Youngstown State host Robert Morris

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after John Lovelace Jr. scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 94-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Colonials have gone 2-1 in home games. Robert Morris is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Robert Morris is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Robert Morris has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% for Robert Morris.

Brandon Rush is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Langdon is averaging 11.0 points and 1.9 rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.