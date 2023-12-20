Love and Texas State host No. 3 Houston

Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at Houston Cougars (11-0) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the No.…

Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at Houston Cougars (11-0)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Brandon Love scored 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 win against the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Houston is 9-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 3-3 on the road. Texas State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Houston averages 75.8 points, 7.3 more per game than the 68.5 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.7 points. Emanuel Sharp is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Dylan Dawson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.5 points. Love is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

