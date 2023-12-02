Love and No. 9 Baylor host Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at Baylor Bears (7-0) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -33.5; over/under…

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at Baylor Bears (7-0)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -33.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor plays the Northwestern State Demons after Langston Love scored 23 points in Baylor’s 108-70 victory against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Yves Missi leads the Bears with 5.7 boards.

The Demons have gone 0-3 away from home. Northwestern State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Baylor averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 75.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.6 Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.6 points. Rayj Dennis is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.9 points for Baylor.

Ryan Forrest is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 15.3 points for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

