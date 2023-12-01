Louisville’s Ty-Laur Johnson sat out to start game because he didn’t have his ‘tights,’ coach says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville point guard Ty-Laur Johnson was not sure he wanted to play Wednesday in a win…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville point guard Ty-Laur Johnson was not sure he wanted to play Wednesday in a win over Bellarmine because the team did not have the “tights” he wanted to wear, his coach said after the game.

Coach Kenny Payne was asked at his postgame news conference why Johnson played only three minutes of the first half of the 73-68 win, and said his guard was not sure he could play without comfortable leggings.

“Are you ready for this?” Payne said to the reporter. “I probably shouldn’t tell you this — we didn’t have the tights that he wanted, so he didn’t know if he wanted to play.

“Oh yeah, you heard it. we didn’t have the tights that he wanted, that we’ve never had for him, and he decided, ‘I don’t feel like I can go.’ That’s what young people do.”

The coach went on to say that Johnson “figured it out in the second half” and ended up playing well.

Johnson missed all but three minutes of the first half despite being on the bench in uniform. He eventually played 19 minutes, getting eight points and five assists.

Bellarmine coach Scotty Davenport was surprised when told of Johnson’s early absence. “I’ve coached a lot of years, at all levels, and that’s a first,” he said.

