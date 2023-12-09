Louisville visits DePaul after Carter’s 21-point game

Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons…

Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Chico Carter Jr. scored 21 points in DePaul’s 89-64 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Blue Demons are 1-4 on their home court. DePaul gives up 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-1 on the road. Louisville averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

DePaul averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for DePaul.

Skyy Clark is averaging 17.3 points for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for Louisville.

