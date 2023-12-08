Louisville visits Carter and DePaul

Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the…

Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Chico Carter Jr. scored 21 points in DePaul’s 89-64 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Blue Demons are 1-4 in home games. DePaul is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 0-1 on the road. Louisville is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

DePaul is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Demons. K.T. Raimey is averaging 8.0 points for DePaul.

Skyy Clark is averaging 17.3 points for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 14.3 points for Louisville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.