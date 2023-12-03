Louisville takes on Virginia Tech following Clark’s 21-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (4-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -13.5; over/under…

Louisville Cardinals (4-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Skyy Clark scored 21 points in Louisville’s 73-68 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hokies are 3-0 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 4-3 to begin the season. Louisville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Virginia Tech.

Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Tre White is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds for Louisville.

