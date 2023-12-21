Louisiana visits Rice after Evee’s 28-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) at Rice Owls (6-6) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Louisiana Ragin’…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) at Rice Owls (6-6)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Travis Evee scored 28 points in Rice’s 82-56 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Owls have gone 5-1 in home games. Rice averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-4 away from home. Louisiana ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.7 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.8.

Rice is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Owls. Evee is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Rice.

Kobe Julien is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

