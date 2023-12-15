Louisiana Tech visits Jimerson and Saint Louis

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-5)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 71-68 win over the Hofstra Pride.

The Billikens are 5-1 in home games. Saint Louis is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 10.0.

Saint Louis averages 74.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 61.1 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Isaiah Crawford is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

