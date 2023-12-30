Louisiana Tech visits Grand Canyon following Blacksher’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 124-74 victory over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Antelopes are 6-0 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the WAC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 on the road. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.8.

Grand Canyon scores 83.4 points, 19.9 more per game than the 63.5 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 7.8 more points per game (75.8) than Grand Canyon gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlothan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Batcho is averaging 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

