Louisiana Tech hosts SE Louisiana after Chavez’s 30-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Tahlik Chavez scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-67 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Lions are 0-5 on the road. SE Louisiana allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana scores 8.5 more points per game (69.7) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (61.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Louisiana Tech.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.4 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.