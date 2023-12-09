Louisiana Tech hosts Louisiana following Julien’s 29-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8;…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-3) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Kobe Julien scored 29 points in Louisiana’s 88-65 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-2 on the road. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Louisiana Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 12.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5% for Louisiana Tech.

Julien is averaging 19.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 11.9 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

