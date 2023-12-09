Louis-Jeune’s 19, Parker’s double-double help Florida A&M defeat LeMoyne-Owen 108-78

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 19 points and K’Jei Parker had a double-double in Florida A&M’s 108-78 victory…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 19 points and K’Jei Parker had a double-double in Florida A&M’s 108-78 victory against LeMoyne-Owen on Saturday.

Parker scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds for the Rattlers (2-5). Ja’Derryus Eatmon also had 15 points.

Christian Wells led the Magicians in scoring, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Tariq Shepherd added 16 points and Chris Peoples finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

