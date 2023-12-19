Longwood visits North Carolina Central after Cleveland’s 30-point showing

Longwood Lancers (12-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina…

Longwood Lancers (12-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Longwood Lancers after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 30 points in North Carolina Central’s 102-50 win over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-1 on the road. Longwood is 2-0 in one-possession games.

North Carolina Central scores 75.2 points, 15.0 more per game than the 60.2 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 10.9 more points per game (79.8) than North Carolina Central allows (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 15 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Walyn Napper is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lancers: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

