Longwood visits Delaware State following Tavarez’s 20-point game

Longwood Lancers (8-1) at Delaware State Hornets (6-6)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Longwood Lancers after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 106-73 win against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 in home games. Delaware State is second in the MEAC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 away from home. Longwood scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Delaware State averages 76.3 points, 15.7 more per game than the 60.6 Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Hornets. Tavarez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 12.9 points for Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

