Longwood visits Dayton following Massie’s 20-point performance

Longwood Lancers (12-2) at Dayton Flyers (9-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Dayton Flyers after Johnathan Massie scored 20 points in Longwood’s 79-70 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Flyers have gone 5-0 at home. Dayton has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 4-2 on the road. Longwood has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 13.8 more points per game (79.1) than Dayton gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Walyn Napper is averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lancers. Massie is averaging 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

