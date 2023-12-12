Longwood plays Milwaukee on 10-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (10-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood seeks to…

Longwood Lancers (10-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood seeks to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Panthers are 2-1 in home games. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon League with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 2.5.

The Lancers are 3-1 on the road. Longwood is second in the Big South with 43.0 rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 7.9.

Milwaukee averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 80.9 points per game, 3.7 more than the 77.2 Milwaukee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelo Stuart averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. BJ Freeman is shooting 37.8% and averaging 19.5 points for Milwaukee.

Christmas is averaging 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Jesper Granlund is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

