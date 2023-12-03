Longwood Lancers play the Morgan State Bears, look for 8th straight victory

Longwood Lancers (7-1) at Morgan State Bears (2-7) Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -10; over/under is…

Longwood Lancers (7-1) at Morgan State Bears (2-7)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over Morgan State.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Morgan State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers are 1-1 on the road. Longwood ranks seventh in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 7.8.

Morgan State averages 69.7 points, 8.3 more per game than the 61.4 Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.2% for Morgan State.

Johnathan Massie averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

