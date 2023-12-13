Longwood Lancers face the Milwaukee Panthers, aim for 11th straight victory

Longwood Lancers (10-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3;…

Longwood Lancers (10-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Lancers take on Milwaukee.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Lancers are 3-1 on the road. Longwood averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Milwaukee makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Longwood has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelo Stuart is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.3 points. BJ Freeman is shooting 37.8% and averaging 19.5 points for Milwaukee.

Walyn Napper is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

