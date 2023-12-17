Longwood hosts VMI following Cook’s 20-point game

VMI Keydets (2-9) at Longwood Lancers (11-1) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -17; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (2-9) at Longwood Lancers (11-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -17; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Longwood Lancers after Tyran Cook scored 20 points in VMI’s 73-56 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers are 7-0 in home games. Longwood is eighth in college basketball with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Szymon Zapala averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Keydets have gone 0-5 away from home. VMI ranks seventh in the SoCon giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game VMI allows. VMI has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Granlund is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 5.8 points. Walyn Napper is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 6.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Keydets. Koree Cotton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

