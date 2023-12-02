Long’s 4-point play at the buzzer lifts Vermont past Yale, 66-65

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game, then completed a…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game, then completed a four-point play to give Vermont a 66-65 win over Yale on Saturday night.

The Catamounts in-bounded the ball from underneath their own basket with 0.6 seconds left. Long caught the long pass while running away from the basket, squared himself as he came down with the ball and launched his game-tying shot all in one motion while drawing the foul call.

Long was 8 of 16 shooting (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (7-2). Shamir Bogues scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Aaron Deloney was 3 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (5-4) were led by Bez Mbeng, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Yale also got 15 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks from Danny Wolf. Matt Knowling also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Vermont visits Northeastern and Yaletakes on Fairfield at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

