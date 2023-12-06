Long leads Vermont against Northeastern after 23-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (7-2) at Northeastern Huskies (4-5) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 138.5…

Vermont Catamounts (7-2) at Northeastern Huskies (4-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Northeastern Huskies after TJ Long scored 23 points in Vermont’s 66-65 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Northeastern is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts are 0-1 in road games. Vermont is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Northeastern averages 74.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 61.4 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 48.0% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Sakota is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Huskies. Chris Doherty is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.5% for Northeastern.

Long is averaging 13.1 points for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 13 points for Vermont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

