Long Island Sharks square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-10)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Long Island Sharks square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Sharks are 1-10 in non-conference play. LIU is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 7-6 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

LIU averages 62.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY)’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Acker is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games for LIU.

Sebastian Thomas is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Great Danes. Tyler Bertram is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.