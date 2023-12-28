Long Island Sharks square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-10) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) vs. Long Island Sharks (1-10)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -9; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes in Brooklyn, New York.

The Sharks are 1-10 in non-conference play. LIU has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes have a 7-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

LIU scores 62.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY)’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Acker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

