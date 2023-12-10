Long Beach State visits USC after Ellis’ 28-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (6-4) at USC Trojans (5-3) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5;…

Long Beach State Beach (6-4) at USC Trojans (5-3)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Boogie Ellis scored 28 points in USC’s 89-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Trojans are 3-1 in home games. USC averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Beach are 3-2 on the road. Long Beach State is third in the Big West with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 9.8.

USC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 6.7 more points per game (78.0) than USC gives up (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 49.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson is averaging 13.0 points for USC.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.2 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 11.2 points for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

