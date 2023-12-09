Long Beach State visits Ellis and USC

Long Beach State Beach (6-4) at USC Trojans (5-3) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the…

Long Beach State Beach (6-4) at USC Trojans (5-3)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the Long Beach State Beach after Boogie Ellis scored 28 points in USC’s 89-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Trojans are 3-1 in home games. USC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach are 3-2 in road games. Long Beach State ranks fifth in the Big West with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.7.

USC scores 78.9 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 76.2 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 49.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for USC.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 11.2 points for Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.