Long Beach State visits CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (8-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 107-78 victory against the Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros.

The Titans are 4-0 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 1.2.

The Beach have gone 4-2 away from home. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 9.5.

CSU Fullerton scores 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper is averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.