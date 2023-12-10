Long Beach State beats USC 84-79 in OT, spoiling Bronny James’ debut for Trojans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Long Beach State outlasted Southern California 84-79 in overtime on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Long Beach State outlasted Southern California 84-79 in overtime on Sunday, spoiling Bronny James’ college debut for the Trojans.

James played his first college game since suffering cardiac arrest in July. He was cheered on by his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes. He came off the bench and his minutes were limited as he works his way back into game shape for the Trojans (5-4).

Jadon Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds, and AJ George had 12 points for the Beach (7-4), which won its fourth in a row.

The Beach snapped a four-game skid against USC, which had won each of those games by 11 points or less.

USC led 45-30 at the break, but the Beach outscored the Trojans 44-29 in the second half and 10-5 in overtime. USC was 20 of 36 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State: Hosts Cal State Dominguez Hills on Tuesday.

USC: At Auburn on Dec. 17 to open a four-game road trip.

