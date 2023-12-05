Long and Vermont host Northeastern

Vermont Catamounts (7-2) at Northeastern Huskies (4-5) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Northeastern Huskies…

Vermont Catamounts (7-2) at Northeastern Huskies (4-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Northeastern Huskies after TJ Long scored 23 points in Vermont’s 66-65 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 at home. Northeastern is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Catamounts are 0-1 on the road. Vermont has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northeastern makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Vermont averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Sakota is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Huskies. Chris Doherty is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.5% for Northeastern.

Long averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Matt Veretto is averaging 13 points for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.