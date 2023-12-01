Lobsinger and Western Michigan host St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Owen Lobsinger scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 72-66 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 at home. Western Michigan is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 0-3 on the road. St. Thomas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Michigan is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Brandon Muntu is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Western Michigan.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 11.1 points for St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.