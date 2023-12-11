LIU visits UMass-Lowell, aims to stop road losing streak

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU will aim…

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Sharks face UMass-Lowell.

The River Hawks have gone 2-0 at home. UMass-Lowell has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Sharks are 0-6 on the road. LIU is ninth in the NEC with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Djapa averaging 1.1.

UMass-Lowell averages 81.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 79.5 LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Ayinde Hikim is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.0 points for UMass-Lowell.

Eric Acker is averaging 13.8 points for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 12.6 points for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

