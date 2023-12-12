LIU takes on UMass-Lowell, looks to halt 3-game skid

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -18.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: LIU comes into the matchup against UMass-Lowell as losers of three games in a row.

The River Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Sharks are 0-6 in road games. LIU gives up 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.0 points per game.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). LIU averages 62.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 67.8 UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UMass-Lowell.

Eric Acker is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

