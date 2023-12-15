LIU takes on Rutgers on 4-game skid

Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU heads into the matchup against Rutgers after losing four in a row.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-1 on their home court. Rutgers ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 60.9 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Sharks are 0-7 on the road. LIU allows 79.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.5 points per game.

Rutgers averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for Rutgers.

Eric Acker is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.