LIU takes on Rutgers, looks to stop 4-game skid

Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU heads into the matchup against Rutgers after losing four in a row.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-1 in home games. Rutgers is the best team in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 0-7 away from home. LIU allows 79.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.5 points per game.

Rutgers averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 62.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 60.9 Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Rutgers.

Tana Kopa averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Eric Acker is averaging 12.7 points for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

