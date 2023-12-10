Little Rock hosts Winthrop following Doucet’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (7-3) at Little Rock Trojans (4-5) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1;…

Winthrop Eagles (7-3) at Little Rock Trojans (4-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Little Rock Trojans after KJ Doucet scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-82 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 at home. Little Rock is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Winthrop has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Winthrop averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% for Little Rock.

Sin’Cere McMahon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Doucet is averaging 14 points for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

