Little Rock hosts Linguard and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Little Rock Trojans (4-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Little Rock Trojans after Carlton Linguard scored 21 points in UTSA’s 93-60 win over the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions.

The Trojans are 4-2 on their home court. Little Rock has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 on the road. UTSA ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Little Rock is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Cougar Downing is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Little Rock.

Christian Tucker is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 11.1 points for UTSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

