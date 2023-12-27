Little Rock faces Tennessee Tech, aims to end road slide

Little Rock Trojans (6-7) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (6-7) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock travels to Tennessee Tech looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.2.

The Trojans have gone 0-3 away from home. Little Rock has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

The Golden Eagles and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jamir Chaplin is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

