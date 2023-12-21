Little Rock faces Jacksonville State in non-conference play

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Little Rock Trojans (6-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Little Rock Trojans (6-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamir Chaplin and the Little Rock Trojans host KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in non-conference play.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. Little Rock is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-4 away from home. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 10.7 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 3.3.

Little Rock averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 66.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 79.4 Little Rock allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Khalen Robinson is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Tandy is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

