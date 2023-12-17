Lipsey scores 19, King adds 18 and 10 rebounds, as Iowa State beats FAMU 96-58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points, Tre King added 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Iowa…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points, Tre King added 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Iowa State beat Florida A&M 96-58 Sunday.

Lipsey hit a career-high five 3-pointers and King made 8 of 11 from the field. Milan Momcilovic scored 14 points, Jackson Paveletzke 13 and Keshon Gilbert 10 for Iowa State (9-2).

Keith Lamar hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for Florida A&M (2-7). Morrell Schramm added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

King converted a three-point play, hit a jumper in the lane and made a layup to score Iowa State’s first seven points as the Cyclones jumped to an 11-point lead when Paveletzke hit a 3-pointer with 13:28 left in the first half. Lamar hit a jumper to trim the deficit to 16-8 but King made a layup 59 seconds later to push the lead into double figures for good and spark a 20-3 run that gave Iowa State a 36-11 lead with 7:49 before halftime.

FAMU trailed by at least 20 throughout the second half and the Cyclones led by at least 30 for the final 13-plus minutes.

Florida A&M plays the third of five consecutive road games Thursday at UCF. Iowa State continues its five-game home stand Thursday against Eastern Illinois.

