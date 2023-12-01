Lipscomb visits UCF after Sellers’ 34-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at UCF Knights (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Lipscomb Bisons…

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at UCF Knights (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Jaylin Sellers scored 34 points in UCF’s 85-82 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights have gone 2-1 at home. UCF averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

UCF averages 78.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 76.0 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 12.5 more points per game (84.2) than UCF gives up (71.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 22.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. Darius Johnson is shooting 35.1% and averaging 13.7 points for UCF.

Derrin Boyd is shooting 51.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points for Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.