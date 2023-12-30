Lipscomb visits Florida State on 3-game road slide

Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) at Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles…

Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) at Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Bisons visit Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 4-2 at home. Florida State is sixth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Ante Green averaging 1.9.

The Bisons have gone 1-4 away from home. Lipscomb scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.1 points. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Derrin Boyd is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.