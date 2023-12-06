Lipscomb visits Belmont following Boyd’s 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Belmont Bruins (6-3, 2-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4;…

Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Belmont Bruins (6-3, 2-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Belmont Bruins after Derrin Boyd scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 72-57 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bruins have gone 3-0 in home games. Belmont is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Malik Dia leads the Bruins with 5.8 boards.

The Bisons are 1-3 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Belmont averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Dia is shooting 52.7% and averaging 16.4 points for Belmont.

A.J McGinnis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Boyd is averaging 17.8 points for Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

