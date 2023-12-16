Lipscomb scores 23 to lead Florida International over Trinity (FL) 146-55

MIAMI (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb scored 23 points as Florida International beat Trinity (FL) 146-55 on Saturday night. Lipscomb shot…

MIAMI (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb scored 23 points as Florida International beat Trinity (FL) 146-55 on Saturday night.

Lipscomb shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (4-8). Jayden Brewer scored 18 points, going 7 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Javaunte Hawkins finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Jaylin Bain, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Trinity (FL) also got 10 points from Jadon Jenkins. Malik Gordon also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

