Lipscomb plays Florida State on 3-game road slide

Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) at Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hits the road against Florida State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Seminoles are 4-2 in home games. Florida State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Florida State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 7.4 more points per game (80.8) than Florida State gives up (73.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Derrin Boyd is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

