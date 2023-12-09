Lipscomb hosts Tennessee State following Pruitt’s 21-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Tennessee…

Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Will Pruitt scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks sixth in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pruitt averaging 4.0.

The Tigers are 1-2 in road games. Tennessee State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Lipscomb makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Tennessee State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. Pruitt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Christian Brown is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 13.4 points for Tennessee State.

