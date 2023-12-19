Lipscomb and Florida International host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-8) Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (6-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-8)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Stetson Hatters after Jaidon Lipscomb scored 23 points in Florida International’s 146-55 win over the Trinity (FL) Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 at home. Florida International has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 1-5 in road games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 7.2.

Florida International averages 77.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.7 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

