Linguard’s 21 help UTSA defeat Arkansas-Fort Smith 93-60

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 5:07 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Carlton Linguard had 21 points in UTSA’s 93-60 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sunday.

Linguard added seven rebounds and Isaiah Wyatt had 20 points and five rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-4). Christian Tucker scored 17 points.

Roland McCoy led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Arkansas-Fort Smith also got 10 points from Jaden Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

